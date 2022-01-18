Advertisement

Local leaders reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired a world of change in a time of social injustice.

“He was a celebrity to us. He was kind of like the person we felt would lead us to better things and better opportunities,” Charlotte Marshall, secretary of ACURE, said.

Fifty years later, his legacy is still impacting Bay County.

“I am not who I am and I am not where I am by myself there are many others who became before and made it possible for us and that is why I feel that we have to do all we can do to make things for those that are coming behind us,” Dr. Rufus l. Wood, Jr., Bay County NAACP president, said.

Although Bay County residents say we have come a long way in the fight for equality. Community leaders say there is more room for growth.

“A change has come but we have so far to go,” Marshall said.

“We look at the data today of our kids and our businesses and wealth and we know that there is still a large gap,” Janice Lucas, LEAD Coalition executive director, said. “There is still a lot of work unfinished that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a part of.”

“We still have a long way to go but I believe that the dream is going to be realized that people of all colors will and have come together,” Sharon Sheffield, former Lynn Haven mayor, said.

Now Bay County community leaders have big dreams for the future.

“In 20 or 30 years I would like to see bay county more diversified in terms of city government and more affordable house,” Marshall said.

Also, community leaders are asking the younger generation to continue their legacy of standing up for equality.

“Just know that you can do it never say you can’t because you can. Had I stood still I wouldn’t be in this place today,” Sheffield said.

