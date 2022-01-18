Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to WJHG’s sister station in New Orleans, WVUE, a Panama City man was killed Friday in a helicopter crash in South LaFourche Parish, Louisiana.

They said the helicopter’s pilot, 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, was killed when the helicopter crashed into a muddy, marshy area.

We’re told his passenger, 51-year-old Dana Burt, was also killed.

Not many details are known at this time, but we do know crews spent hours searching the marshland before finding the wreckage that was mostly submerged in muddy water.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the crash.

