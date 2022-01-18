Advertisement

Local stray cats get national support

A Panama City woman who has spent $24,000 of her own money helping stray cats is getting noticed nationwide.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Molly Grady, founder of Street Cat Society, has made it her mission to help the area’s stray cats. She has spent over $24,000 of her own money around Panama City to help the felines.

“Everywhere I went there were cats, and it just kind of morphed into this, and before I knew it I was feeding 100 cats,” Grady said.

She has a routine she goes through seven days a week to make sure all of the cats are well taken care of at 10 different colonies of cats. Grady said she “sweeps out all the feeding stations, pets and loves on all the kitties, gets all their food put together, gets their dishes out, and picks up all the dirty ones.”

Grady said it’s the cats that keep her motivated each day.

“I get out there and I see these cats and I get so much kitty love. When I see them, they all start running to me and they’re all hungry and that’s what keeps me going,” Grady said.

She is now getting the nation’s help after her efforts were recognized on social media. Support has come through monetary and food donations. She has also received words of encouragement that she hopes will carry over into the community around her.

“People in all of their neighborhoods need to take responsibility and get their cats spayed and neutered; take care of the ones on their street,” Grady said.

Grady said if you want to help out in your neighborhood, provide them a safe shelter and food. But “If you feed them, you gotta fix them.”

She looks forward to continuing her mission of raising awareness for abandoned and abused animals in the community.

