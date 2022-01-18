Advertisement

Lynn Haven honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting festival

Locals celebrated Martin Luther King Day by holding a festival in Lynn Haven.
Locals celebrated Martin Luther King Day by holding a festival in Lynn Haven.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday marks the 36th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Various advocacy groups and small businesses came together to honor the late Reverend King at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven.

Examples ranged from local food trucks to the NAACP and the LEAD Coalition of Bay County.

The festival’s mission was to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and to discuss the importance of community service.

“So the LEAD Coalition of Bay County is here to (not only) commemorate the work of Dr. Martin Luther King but also to serve as a community development corporation focused on Glenwood, Millville, and the Hill in St. Andrews,” said LEAD Coalition Executive director Janice Lucas. “We are looking to bring parity to improving these neighborhoods.”

Lucas was at the festival to help with COVID-19 testing and to assist those who need housing.

She also stressed that while King had a vested interest in promoting economic prosperity and inclusion, there is more that needs to be done.

Others spoke about all the progress that has been accomplished since the civil rights movement.

“I think it’s tremendous that we’re able to say today that Lynn Haven has a Black mayor, again, and we have a Black city manager,” said ACURE secretary Charlotte Marshall.

