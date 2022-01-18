Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and calm winds this morning. That’s leading toward a downright cold start!

We’re waking up in the upper 20s in spots inland to low 30s even for the coast. Expect a bit of frost on your car if it’s parked outside this morning and you’re leaving before 7:30am. Check out the photo of our station cars this morning below!

Frost blanketed the station cars in the WJHG parking lot Tuesday morning. (WJHG)

It’ll be another seasonally chilly day ahead, so be sure to dress warm. Even with plenty of sunshine ahead for the day, we’re only going to warm up to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for some this afternoon. However, with high pressure now overhead, we won’t have much of a breeze to speak of.

As the high slides off to our east tonight and tomorrow, the clockwise winds on the western side of the ridge will help return a bit of warmth by midweek. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday top out in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll see another cold front arrive for the late week forecast and showers are looking likely as the front moves in late Thursday stretching another batch of rain into Friday. Highs on Friday may struggle to reach 50.

The rain wraps up early Saturday morning as the front continues to slide slowly to our southeast leaving behind a chilly weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with seasonally chilly highs only reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm up heading our way by Wednesday afternoon with rain returning for the end of the week.

