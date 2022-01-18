Advertisement

Walton County crash leaves one dead

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a bicycle in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a woman, 73, from Freeport was driving on Highway 20 near Linda Lane. They said a man, 54, also from Freeport, was riding his bicycle going the same direction just ahead of the driver. Troopers said the driver veered out of her lane and hit the man. Troopers said his injuries were fatal.

