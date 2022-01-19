Advertisement

AC company thanks veterans with appreciation lunch

An appreciation luncheon for veterans and first responders was held at Texas Roadhouse Tuesday...
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local business wanted to say thank you to veterans and first responders by giving them lunch.

They could order whatever they wanted off the menu.

A Superior Air Conditioning Company hosted the appreciation luncheon at Texas Roadhouse in Pier Park North Tuesday afternoon.

The company has participated in events like these for several years.

Two lucky people even went home with new HVAC units.

Veteran John Bancroft was especially grateful to win a unit as utility prices continue to climb.

“The owner of our company, Jimmy Ford, who owns A Superior is a veteran,” business developer Steve Richmond said. “He’s got a heart for the vets. We know a a lot of vets in the area and sometimes they need a helping hand.”

Roughly 150 people attended the event.

