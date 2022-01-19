Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 18th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Walton 4 East Hill Christian 1

South Walton 0 Arnold 2

Rutherford 3 Port St. Joe 4

Niceville 1 Gulf Breeze 2

High School Soccer/Girl’s

Bozeman 3 Bay 2

Choctaw 1 Niceville 2

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Poplar Springs 61 Malone 75

PCA 69 Rocky Bayou 65

Cottondale 42 Altha 59

Wewahitchka 21 Sneads 60

Tallavana Chr. 17 Blountstown 58

Mosley 56 South Walton 54

Destin 50 Arnold 79

Central 57 Laurel Hill 46

Northside Methodist 22 Bozeman 68

Liberty 54 Bethlehem 67

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Marianna 17 Paxton 51

Vernon 44 Bozeman 51

Rocky Bayou 56 Laurel Hill 23

Mosley 50 North Bay Haven 29

Graceville 32 Chipley 15

Bethlehem 29 Walton 35

Holmes 36 FSU 70

South Walton 60 Freeport 42

