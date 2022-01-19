Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 18th
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Walton 4 East Hill Christian 1
South Walton 0 Arnold 2
Rutherford 3 Port St. Joe 4
Niceville 1 Gulf Breeze 2
High School Soccer/Girl’s
Bozeman 3 Bay 2
Choctaw 1 Niceville 2
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Poplar Springs 61 Malone 75
PCA 69 Rocky Bayou 65
Cottondale 42 Altha 59
Wewahitchka 21 Sneads 60
Tallavana Chr. 17 Blountstown 58
Mosley 56 South Walton 54
Destin 50 Arnold 79
Central 57 Laurel Hill 46
Northside Methodist 22 Bozeman 68
Liberty 54 Bethlehem 67
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Marianna 17 Paxton 51
Vernon 44 Bozeman 51
Rocky Bayou 56 Laurel Hill 23
Mosley 50 North Bay Haven 29
Graceville 32 Chipley 15
Bethlehem 29 Walton 35
Holmes 36 FSU 70
South Walton 60 Freeport 42
