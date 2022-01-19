Bay County Juvenile Courthouse construction hits delay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction on the new Bay County Juvenile Courthouse hit a delay Wednesday.

At Wednesday morning’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 to rescind the construction agreement from GAC Contractors. The original price agreed to was around $12.5 million, but due to rising costs in construction materials, the price increased. Commissioners are reopening bids for contracting companies to submit to work on the new juvenile courthouse.

“It’s a slight delay, but we think we’ll get it right back on track, we’re excited to keep this thing moving forward. It’s not going to stop the construction of it, it’s planned we have the permits for it, but we are slightly derailed on the construction side of it,” said Robert Carroll, Bay County Commission Chairman.

Once the bids are submitted, the commission will vote on a new contract in the coming months.

