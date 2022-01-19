Ben Lebaoui racking up goals on the pitch, A’s in the classroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold boy’s soccer team beat county rival, Mosley, 8-0 last Thursday. Three of those goals belonging to senior, Ben Lebdaoui. The Marlin certainly knows how to find the back of the net, but he also knows that the game he loves is sometimes the means to an end.

”It’s pretty unlikely to make a living in the future as an athlete,” Ben told us “so I see athletics as more of a way to get to college and get to where I want to be and get the education I need to have a successful job and have a successful life in the future.” Ben is clearly getting things done on the pitch to play at the next level, but it doesn’t hurt that he has a 4.6 GPA.

“Ben’s just such a great kid in the classroom and on the field.“ says Arnold head coach Jona Hammond. “He’s the one that a lot of people don’t want to play against, even our guys in practice. They say ‘Aw man. I’ve got to mark Ben.’” For Coach Hammond, Ben plays a vital role in building and maintaining the high standard he wants for his program. “You always need, for the younger guys, someone they can look up to, someone that’s at practice on time, that’s making good grades, just a leader on the field, and we have seen that a lot out of Ben.” “They see that it’s not only possible to be very good on the field but also in the classroom, and that just keeps on going.” says Ben. “The seniors last year were a good example. We hope to be this year, and hopefully it keeps on moving.”

The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

