The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off returns to Apalachicola

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 12th Annual Butts and Clucks Cook-off will take place this weekend in Battery Park in Apalachicola. 50 teams from across the Southeast will compete to see who can dish up the best BBQ.

“The competition is pork ribs, beef brisket, chicken, and pork butt,” said John Solomon, Executive Director.

This chicken challenge is a big deal because the Butts and Clucks cook-off is a sanctioned event in the tasty BBQ world.

“This is the largest BBQ contest that the FDA sanctions in north Florida,” said Solomon. “They’re competing for $12,000 and prizes. There’s a couple of major events that the winner will qualify to go on to a higher contest.”

If you’re more of a tastemaster than grillmaster you could snag one of the most important jobs.

“Thursday night we’re having a judges seminar, and what it is, is it’s a training course to teach you how the Florida BBQ Association judges BBQ. So there’s a little drawing they do that say ‘Okay, we need five judges’ and say ‘Guess what, you’re going to judge in your first contest today,’” said Solomon.

Whether you go home with a full belly or the champion title, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

“You know Apalachicola is known for its seafood, well January 21 and 22, we’re going to be known for our BBQ. So if you want to come see the best BBQ ribs in the world, and try the best BBQ in the state of Florida, come to Butts and Clucks,” said Solomon.

