COVID-19 testing available at Lynn Haven Sports Complex

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been having trouble finding COVID-19 tests, you can go to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex to get one.

Curative is hosting a testing site daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said there are no out-of-pocket costs to patients. It will be shallow nasal PCR testing and they accept both walk-ins and appointments. You can schedule yours here.

