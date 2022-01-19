Advertisement

COVID-19 testing available at Lynn Haven Sports Complex

If you've been having trouble finding COVID-19 tests, you can go to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex to get one.
If you’ve been having trouble finding COVID-19 tests, you can go to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex to get one.(WXIX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been having trouble finding COVID-19 tests, you can go to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex to get one.

Curative is hosting a testing site daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said there are no out-of-pocket costs to patients. It will be shallow nasal PCR testing and they accept both walk-ins and appointments. You can schedule yours here.

