Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker

A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
An employee at Meijer grocery store in Michigan was fired after being accused of throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.
By Dane Kelly, Markie Heideman and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – An employee at Meijer grocery store in Michigan was fired after being accused of throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.

According to WILX, police responded to reports Thursday of an assault on an employee at the store.

WILX reports an employee claimed a coworker yelled at him, grabbed him by the shirt and splashed a jar of human feces and potentially urine onto him.

The employee allegedly was fired immediately and had already left the store when police arrived.

The investigation has been turned over to the Mount Pleasant City Attorney’s Office.

