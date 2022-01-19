Advertisement

Husband-wife duo solve infamous cases through database of letters

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of cold cases are being solved every year due to new DNA analysis technology and forensic science improvements. Investigative husband-wife duo Alex Baber and J-Lynn Baber, co-founders of Cold Case Consultants of America (C.C.C.O.A.), are fighting for truth and justice in the reopening of cases that have eluded answers for decades, like DC’s Freeway Phantom and the Black Dahlia.

News Channel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with Alex Baber about their agency, the database they created, and solving some of America’s most infamous cases.

