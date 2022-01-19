Male sea turtle released into Gulf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leo the Loggerhead sea turtle got to go home after months of rehab Tuesday morning.

He was found last October in shallow water near Beach Access 24 in Panama City Beach.

Personnel at Gulf World Marine Institute said he was weak and lethargic.

They successfully treated his symptoms since he was initially taken in for care.

While it was time to let the 250-pound turtle go back into his natural state, some people will miss working with him.

“Leo is a pretty special turtle in that it’s not often that we get adults...and then it’s especially not often that we get adult males. We’ve had a lot of females in the past, but overall adults just don’t strand that often,” said Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain.

Leo has a tracker on his back to help scientists study male Loggerhead sea turtles and their travel.

