Advertisement

Male sea turtle released into Gulf

Leo the Loggerhead sea turtle swims away after being treated for symptoms.
Leo the Loggerhead sea turtle swims away after being treated for symptoms.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leo the Loggerhead sea turtle got to go home after months of rehab Tuesday morning.

He was found last October in shallow water near Beach Access 24 in Panama City Beach.

Personnel at Gulf World Marine Institute said he was weak and lethargic.

They successfully treated his symptoms since he was initially taken in for care.

While it was time to let the 250-pound turtle go back into his natural state, some people will miss working with him.

“Leo is a pretty special turtle in that it’s not often that we get adults...and then it’s especially not often that we get adult males. We’ve had a lot of females in the past, but overall adults just don’t strand that often,” said Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain.

Leo has a tracker on his back to help scientists study male Loggerhead sea turtles and their travel.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested Monday afternoon in Walton County after Florida Highway Patrol...
Two arrested in Walton County on human smuggling charges
Troopers said roughly 100 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled onto Highway 71 in Gulf County...
Two dead in Gulf County crash
Human remains were found off Highway 77 in Southport. The Bay County Sheriff's Office is...
Human remains found in Southport
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

An appreciation luncheon for veterans and first responders was held at Texas Roadhouse Tuesday...
AC company thanks veterans with appreciation lunch
Rain chances are on the increase later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Chipola Habitat For Humanity