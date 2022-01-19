Man arrested in Panama City stabbing incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have found a man suspected of stabbing someone in Panama City.

Panama City Police said Leonard Jenkins, 64, was with a woman and the victim at a property on the 900 block of E. 8th Court last weekend.

Officials said after investigating, they learned the victim asked Jenkins and the woman to leave. They said Jenkins and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical. According to the victim, Jenkins then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice.

Officials said Jenkins fled the scene at the time, but turned himself in Wednesday at the Bay County Jail. He’s being charged with one count of aggravated battery.

