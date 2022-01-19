Advertisement

Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury...
Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury that sent a man to the hospital.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been taken to a local hospital after a construction site accident in Panama City Beach.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Back Beach Road between R. Jackson Boulevard and Alf Coleman Road.

Panama City Beach Police say they are investigating the accident, which involved heavy equipment. They say a 31-year-old white man was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found off Highway 77 in Southport. The Bay County Sheriff's Office is...
Human remains found in Southport
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Kratom is in the coffee family and is an herbal supplement grown mostly in southeast Asia.
Kratom supplement discussed by Florida lawmakers
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Turtle goes back
Turtle goes back
The Marlins pitch another shutout with 2-0 win over the Seahawks
Arnold racks up 2-0 win over South Walton
PCPD Badges Returned LLPKG
Kratom PKG