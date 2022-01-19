Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been taken to a local hospital after a construction site accident in Panama City Beach.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Back Beach Road between R. Jackson Boulevard and Alf Coleman Road.

Panama City Beach Police say they are investigating the accident, which involved heavy equipment. They say a 31-year-old white man was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

