Mosquito-borne illness advisory lifted

A public health advisory for mosquito-borne illnesses put in effect in September 2021 has been...
A public health advisory for mosquito-borne illnesses put in effect in September 2021 has been lifted.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A public health advisory for mosquito-borne illnesses put in effect in September 2021 has been lifted.

The advisory was put into place after chickens were reported with the West Nile Virus. However, with the temperatures cooling down, mosquitoes aren’t as prevalent.

Florida Department of Health officials advise people to use the “drain and cover” approach to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

They said to drain standing water from pool covers, gutters, garbage cans, etc. and to cover yourself with clothes and insect repellant. They recommend mosquito repellant with 30% DEET.

