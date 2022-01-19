Opportunities to get involved with Bay Education Foundation this year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay Education Foundation is the support charity for Bay District Schools with a mission to serve the students, teachers and employees with our programs.

In this week’s segment with Bay District Schools, NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair sits down with Melissa Pinero to talk about upcoming opportunities for the community to get involved.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.