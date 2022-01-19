Texas teen charged with murder of teen girl killed while walking her dog

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas teenager has been charged with killing his 15-year-old girlfriend who police say was shot 22 times while walking her dog.

The memorial for Diamond Alvarez has continued to grow on the street her family found her dying a week ago. Seventeen-year-old Frank Deleon Jr., has been charged with murder for shooting Diamond.

According to police, Deleon was in a relationship with both Diamond and another girl. She found out and the two met last Tuesday half way between their homes.

Alvarez told her mom that she was going to walk the family dog, but she never came home.

Police say Deleon shot her 22 times and left her on the curb.

When officers arrested him Tuesday night, the prosecutor told a hearing officer that it looked like he did not plan to stick around.

“They found a suitcase on his bed in the process of being packed with numerous articles of clothing and toiletries of a sufficient amount,” the prosecutor said. “It was clear it was not simply an overnight bag, so there are concerns with him appearing in court for this charge.”

The court set his bond at $250,000 for teen who, according to the prosecutor, pointed a gun at Diamond before.

Diamond’s funeral is set for Friday.

