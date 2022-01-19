Advertisement

Today’s Boutique in Destin moving locations

A long-time locally-owned shop in Destin is packing up and finding a new home.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A long-time locally-owned shop in Destin is packing up and finding a new home.

Officials with Today’s Boutique announced after 22 years in The Shoppes at Paradise Key, they’re moving to a new location. The new spot won’t be revealed until this spring, but officials said you can keep an eye on the Today’s Boutique’s social media for updates.

The shop originally opened in 1981 in the Harbor District, but moved to its current location in 2000. The last day at the current location will be February 12th. During the transition, officials said the shop will be open online.

