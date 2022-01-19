Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight, but not as cold as it was Tuesday morning. Lows will fall into the 30s inland w/40s at the coast. Watch for frost over inland locations. On Wednesday it will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. By Thursday a cold front arrives bringing a good chance of showers & storms. By Friday the rain lingers as the cold air moves in and highs will struggle to reach 50. The sun returns this weekend, but it remains cold with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.