Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of cloud cover moving through. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine to mix in with the clouds today.

However, we’re still fairly chilly out this morning. Temperatures are not AS cold as yesterday. But we’re starting near freezing inland to the low 40s on the beaches. So reach for something warm to start the day.

I say to start the day with as we’ll see some warmth returning to the midday and afternoon where you’ll be able to shed the extra layer. The mix of sun and clouds, and now southeast winds, will help warm us up into the upper 60s this afternoon! That will be quite comfortable.

We’ll get another day of mild temperatures for Thursday. But it will come with rain chances as our next cold front moves into the Southeast. In fact, tomorrow could be one of those wonky temperature days where we see warmer temperatures in the morning or midday with cooling temperatures through the afternoon.

A few passing showers, some moderate to briefly heavy are possible on Thursday as the front moves by. It’ll stall just to our south heading into Thursday night and Friday. With it’s passage we’ll see our cold conditions return with highs on Friday only reaching up to near 50 degrees. A surge of moisture will build out of the Gulf in the wake of the front creating light on and off showery activity throughout the day on Friday.

It’ll be a cold, wet and rainy finish to the work week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny with mild afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s. We’ll get another day of mild temperatures before a cold front moves through with passing showers tomorrow and a cold and wet day for Friday.

