15th annual Princess Ball benefits Girls Inc. of Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 15th annual Princess Ball is kicking off Saturday in Panama City Beach to benefit a local organization.

The event will be at the Edgewater Beach Resort Conference Center from 4 to 7 p.m. The event’s proceeds will support the programs at Girls Inc. of Bay County.

The ball is aimed at creating a special night for all girls involved. Each princess will receive a tiara. There will be dancing, food, photos, and, of course, princesses.

The cost is $60 for each couple and $5 for each additional child.

