Cynthia McCauley is Bay District Schools Teacher of a Lifetime

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cynthia McCauley has been a teacher for 47 years. Starting at Mosley High School, moving to Bay High School, and now where she spends all of her time, Chautauqua Charter School.

Chautauqua prepares disabled students to meet the demands of the world while giving back to the community.

“I love coming every day, I love to stay late,” Mrs. McCauley said. “They have a spirit that shows you what humanity should be. There is no second agenda there is no ego issue. They just love.”

Mrs. McCauley’s love has poured into her career which earned her Bay District Schools Teacher of a Lifetime Award.

She was so shocked by the award she had to research what made a “teacher of a lifetime.” To no surprise, she met the qualifications.

“Have to love students, I’ve got that,” Mrs. McCauley said. “I can positively say I have that. And the next was the love of the subject. Transitioning young adults with disabilities into the world is something.”

And of course, her love has not gone unnoticed by students. “Mrs. McCauley is great,” Austin Evans, a student at Chautauqua, said.

She’s also had an impact on the mentors who work with Chautauqua students every day.

“Mrs. McCauley has been absolutely amazing,” Charlotte Schwoerer, a Bay High School/Chautauqua mentor, said. “I have an uncle who is special needs. Seeing what she does with all of these students is extremely rewarding for me because I understand what their families are going through. Seeing somebody who cares so much is absolutely amazing.”

Mrs. McCauley has made it possible for these students to learn how to manage finances, find and keep a job, and travel all over the world.

Congratulations Mrs. McCauley!

