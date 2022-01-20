Advertisement

Executive director of PAWS animal shelter resigns

Officials with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has announced the organization’s...
Officials with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has announced the organization’s executive director, Tracey Williams, has resigned.(Panhandle Animal Welfare Society)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have announced the organization’s executive director, Tracey Williams, has resigned.

Williams has reportedly been executive director since July 2020 and plans to leave PAWS by late February.

“I am extremely humbled and proud that the previous and current leadership recognized the need for drastic changes and allowed me the opportunity to manage an extraordinary shift in animal welfare protocols based on input from independent expert assessments and best practices,” said Williams.

Officials said Ashley Degraaf will be the interim executive director for 90 days while a permanent solution is found.

