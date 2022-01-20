Healthy meals to start the day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Michelle Gautreux came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to teach us some healthy recipes to start your day and benefit your diet.

Michelle is the owner of Real Meals Delivered Inc. and provides healthy meal prep, charcuterie boards and boxes, and catering. She says it’s important to make sure you are consuming all of the essential nutrients your body needs.

The two different recipes Michelle showed us for a healthy morning were boost breakfast egg muffins and crockpot blueberry oatmeal. Both meals are as healthy as they are delicious. If you would like to try these breakfast options, see Michelle’s recipes below.

Breakfast Egg Muffin

3 cups egg whites

1 cup mushrooms

1 cup spinach & tomato

1/2 cup shredded cheese

Dash seasoning blend to taste

Non-stick cooking spray

12 muffin tin

Directions: Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1/4 cup egg white into each muffin opening, add veggies, and a sprinkle of Mrs. Dash. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool, refrigerate, or freeze.

Crockpot Blueberry Oatmeal

3 cup almond milk

2 cup water

2 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup stevia

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup blueberries

Directions: Add all ingredients into a lined crockpot, cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. Add blueberries during the last 10 minutes, turn crockpot to warm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.