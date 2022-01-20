Homebuyers crash course helps residents navigate housing market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While looking for a dream house can be stressful for any new homeowner, there’s one program in Bay County to make the process run more smoothly.

The Bay County Housing Services program hosted a 6-hour training course on Wednesday to help first-time homebuyers better understand the home buying process.

“They talked about making offers on a home, maybe trying to save yourself a couple thousand dollars,” said Bay County Housing Program Manager Tammy Harris. “(There are) all kinds of great things about the layout of the home. Is it right for your family size? Are you purchasing close to a school district?”

Participants also learned how to improve their credit score, how to look for a home, and more.

Two future home buyers, Russell and Matthew Kratz, gave their insight into the housing situation they’ve experienced in Bay County.

“One of the biggest issues is a lot of people putting in offers and then you’re close to what they want, and then you have someone who swoops in and puts it over what the person wants for that home,” said Russell Kratz.

Matthew Kratz stressed the importance of bidding on a home you like right away.

The next class will be held in February.

