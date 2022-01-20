Advertisement

LEAD Coalition continues COVID-19 test site at A.D. Harris Learning Village

Cars parked at a COVID-19 test site located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village
Cars parked at a COVID-19 test site located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to host a COVID-19 test site at the A.D. Harris Learning Village.

It is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot located at the intersection of 11th Street and MacArthur Avenue. They will provide a self-swab test where you do not have to get out of your car and you will get the test result in 24-48 hours.

“As everyone knows right now, in Bay County it’s kind of rough or hard to get a test a lot of time. We are trying to add this extra layer of protection to the community,” said Tony Bostick, Site Manager for the LEAD Coalition.

Drive-up tests are welcome, but they ask you to pre-register at testfl.online.

