Mosley Latin teacher is first Golden Apple of 2022

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some argue Latin is a dead language, but our Golden Apple teacher says it’s not dead, it’s immortal.

Ms. Amy Hughes teaches four levels of Latin in addition to Greek and Roman Mythology at Mosley High School. Hughes says Latin can be an important part of a student’s education because the language can be found in medicine, law, literature and philosophy.

Hughes is a Mosley graduate herself and has been teaching at her alma mater for eight years.

“I just love teaching Latin. I love working with the students and watching them learn something, especially Latin. A lot of people think it’s not taught anymore, but we do teach it at all of our high schools and have Latin Club as well,” said Hughes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.