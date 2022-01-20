No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with nearly 30 children inside was involved in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Panama City.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say around 7 a.m. a school bus was traveling west on Merritt Brown Road approaching the intersection of Buddy Street. Troopers say another vehicle was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lane of Buddy Street.

We’re told the car tried to make a left turn and in doing so allegedly hit the school bus.

Troopers said no injuries were reported.

