No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Panama City
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with nearly 30 children inside was involved in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Panama City.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say around 7 a.m. a school bus was traveling west on Merritt Brown Road approaching the intersection of Buddy Street. Troopers say another vehicle was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lane of Buddy Street.
We’re told the car tried to make a left turn and in doing so allegedly hit the school bus.
Troopers said no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.