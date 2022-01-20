Panama City Beach officials look to fix lighting issues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed the lighting on some of Panama City Beach’s roads isn’t as bright as others and that’s concerning for some residents.

“Lighting is a priority for us on Panama City Beach,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

Sheldon said some roads have poor lighting compared to others.

“Thomas Drive is definitely the worst area because those lights have been in and out of service since Hurricane Michael,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said the city will get $1.4 million from the Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery, replacing lights on South Thomas Drive and Thomas Drive.

“We want to make sure that everything is lit and lit well because we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Sheldon.

And while Sheldon said public safety and lighting is the city’s top priority, when it comes to major roads, the state controls those, not the city.

“That’s one of the challenges we have in our community is we don’t control many of the roads, most of them are state highways. Front Beach Road, Middle Beach Road, Back Beach Road, all of those are state roads so we don’t have as much as we can do on potholes or resurfacing, but that state’s doing a great job on working with us and doing more of those projects,” said Sheldon.

Other lighting projects can also be seen off the major roadways and into the neighborhoods.

“We’re working with Florida Power and Light this week having meetings in residential neighborhoods to look at increasing lighting in several neighborhoods throughout the community that we feel we want to add more light to,” said Sheldon.

Because the mayor said a lit neighborhood is a safe neighborhood.

“So by all means I anticipate us to have more lights coming soon,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said they expect to receive the FEMA money for the Thomas Drive lighting in the next seven to 10 days. He adds when that happens, they can put the project out for bid, which is one step closer to better lighting on beach roadways.

