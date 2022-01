PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say a person on a motorized scooter crossing the area of 17th Street and Flowers Avenue was hit by a car.

They say the person was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Officials said the area was dimly lit. This is currently under investigation.

