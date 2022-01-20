Precautionary boil water notice for Inlet Beach

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A precautionary boil water notice has been put into effect for residents of Inlet Beach

Officials said the Inlet Bach Water System had a broken water line on Tuesday around 8 a.m. They said the notice will last until a sample is sent to a lab and comes back clean, which could take one or two days.

They said a rolling boil for a period of one minute will make the water microbiologically safe. They also said just because a boil water notice is issued doesn’t mean the water quality has been affected. It’s a safety measure.

