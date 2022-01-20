Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar so far as we’re watching clouds stream into our skies and a bath of rain sits just to our northwest across I-65 in Alabama. That band of rain is expected to pass through the Panhandle throughout the day today. It’s associated with a cold front and that will play with our temperatures today.

We’re starting out pleasantly cool around the low 50s for most. However, as the rain passes through during the midday for most, we’ll actually see temperatures get colder as the afternoon unfolds. In fact, by lunchtime most of us will have already seen there warmest temperature for the day in the upper 60s near 70 for some. By the mid to late afternoon we’ll be falling through the 50s into the evening commute. Temperatures tonight will get quite cold as we all return to the low 40s if not upper 30s for some inland.

We’re not quite done with the rain as the cold front slows to a stall to our southeast tonight and tomorrow. A resurgence of mid-level moisture develops along the front and slides up into our skies from the Gulf in the form of light on and off showers tomorrow. Tomorrow’s highs may struggle to reach 50 degrees as well. So a cold, wet, and a bit rainy finish to the work week.

The cold front slides further southeast down the Florida Peninsula Friday night into Saturday. A stray shower may try to linger into early Saturday with otherwise clearing skies and cold temperatures remaining. Highs over the weekend struggle to reach the low 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a passing batch of rain for about an hour through the midday for most. Temperatures will be warmest for most by lunchtime around the upper 60s with a colder feel by the late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has quite the chill settling in tonight with a wet and light showery day for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.