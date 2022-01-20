Two arrested on felony drug charges in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two, 27-year-old, Pensacola, FL men following a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive subject.

The arrest of Brad Lee Clausing and Lawrence Steven Colston came after Washington County EMS respond to a subject who was experiencing a possible drug overdose at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State Road 77 and Peel Rd. to find Washington County EMS personnel loading the patient into the ambulance.

With several deputies on scene, one assisted EMS and observed the patient unconscious and gasping for air. Other deputies make contact with Clausing who is the registered owner of the vehicle. Clausing was detained and a search revealed he was in possession of a handgun and a pack of Marlboro Red Cigarettes.

Colston, a passenger in the vehicle, was also detained at this time. After further investigation, it was revealed that Colston was in possession of glass smoking pipes, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing a purple substance that later field tested positive for Fentanyl.

A K-9 unit was deployed, and a perimeter search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in positive indicators for the odor of a narcotic. The search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating another Marlboro Red cigarette pack, this one containing marijuana, a green plastic bag containing methamphetamine, a digital scale and a black backpack with methamphetamine residue.

Colston also admitted later that he entered the wood line earlier in an attempt to discard additional items. Deputies locate a plastic bag with powdery residue that tested positive for cocaine, a pill bottle with a mixture of prescription medications inside and a large bag containing methamphetamine. The pill bottle referenced above was issued to Lawrence Colston.

Both Clausing and Colston were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Clausing on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Colston on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a new legend drug and tampering with evidence.

The patient was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation.

