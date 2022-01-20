Advertisement

Two arrested on felony drug charges in Washington County

Brad Lee Clausing and Lawrence Steven Colston
Brad Lee Clausing and Lawrence Steven Colston(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two, 27-year-old, Pensacola, FL men following a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive subject.

The arrest of Brad Lee Clausing and Lawrence Steven Colston came after Washington County EMS respond to a subject who was experiencing a possible drug overdose at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State Road 77 and Peel Rd. to find Washington County EMS personnel loading the patient into the ambulance.

With several deputies on scene, one assisted EMS and observed the patient unconscious and gasping for air. Other deputies make contact with Clausing who is the registered owner of the vehicle. Clausing was detained and a search revealed he was in possession of a handgun and a pack of Marlboro Red Cigarettes.

Colston, a passenger in the vehicle, was also detained at this time. After further investigation, it was revealed that Colston was in possession of glass smoking pipes, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing a purple substance that later field tested positive for Fentanyl.

A K-9 unit was deployed, and a perimeter search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in positive indicators for the odor of a narcotic. The search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating another Marlboro Red cigarette pack, this one containing marijuana, a green plastic bag containing methamphetamine, a digital scale and a black backpack with methamphetamine residue.

Colston also admitted later that he entered the wood line earlier in an attempt to discard additional items. Deputies locate a plastic bag with powdery residue that tested positive for cocaine, a pill bottle with a mixture of prescription medications inside and a large bag containing methamphetamine. The pill bottle referenced above was issued to Lawrence Colston.

Both Clausing and Colston were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Clausing on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Colston on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a new legend drug and tampering with evidence.

The patient was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom is in the coffee family and is an herbal supplement grown mostly in southeast Asia.
Kratom supplement discussed by Florida lawmakers
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury...
Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

The 15th annual Princess Ball is kicking off Saturday in Panama City Beach to benefit a local...
15th annual Princess Ball benefits Girls Inc. of Bay County
Officials with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has announced the organization’s...
Executive director of PAWS animal shelter resigns
A school bus with nearly 30 children inside was involved in a traffic crash Thursday morning in...
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Panama City
Not all "facts" about dieting are true...
Healthy meals to start the day