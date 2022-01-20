Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain moves into the panhandle on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For tonight skies will be partly cloudy and it will be not as cold. Lows will fall into the 50s for most of us. Thursday will bring more clouds & even storms by the late morning. Rainfall amounts will be near .25-.50″. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s, but once the front moves through winds will turn northerly and temperatures will tumble into the 50s and eventually 40s. Winds will start SW at 10-15 mph and then turn NW at 10-15 mph. Skies will remain cloudy & it will be cold Friday w/highs only in the upper 40s. There will be spotty light showers and drizzle. The sun returns this weekend, but it will remain cold w/lows near freezing and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

