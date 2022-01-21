Advertisement

2nd annual Toy Expo in Panama City Beach

Founder Tim Pattison with country singer Keith Burns.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Play along at the second annual Toy Expo in the Panhandle. This event is not only for children but for everyone.

“You feel like a kid,” said Founder Tim Pattison.

Last year the expo focused on Hot Wheels cars, where people can buy, sell, and trade different toy collectibles. This year they wanted to add more.

”It started out as just Hot Wheels and now, for the girls and everything we got Barbie involved. Barbie will be here Saturday and we have a life-size Barbie box, and you can get pictures as Barbie yourself and everything; so it’s just something for everybody,” said Pattison.

Pattison and his partner Lee Allen travel to different conventions throughout the country.

“We just decided there wasn’t (anything) like that around here and we wanted to get everybody together,” said Pattison.

They raise money for charities involving kids or animals. This year, it will go to “Saving the Seas” - an institute with Gulf World.

Pattison says people can rent out tables to sell all types of toys and plans to expand it even more next year. The toy expo will include a country singer, raffle tickets, life-size Barbie, and a virtual racing car experience.

Food is also available for purchase.

The event is held at the Travel Lodge located at 225 Shalimar Street in Panama City Beach and will go on through Sunday afternoon.

