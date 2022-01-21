Additional child abuse charges filed for woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being filed against a woman accused of hiding drugs in a baby crib earlier this week in Panama City.

Panama City Police said they’ve filed 10 additional charges against Rebecca Turner, following the multiple drug and child abuse charges she received earlier in the week.

After witness statements and interviews with the Child Protection Team, detectives have also charged Turner with aggravated child abuse by malicious punishment, three counts of child neglect, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of delivering a controlled substance to a minor.

Turner is still in the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.