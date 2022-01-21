Alys Beach looking to hire seasonal workers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say American beach life is inspired by scenic Highway 30A - a destination more people are coming to no matter the time of year.

“I used to say that we had a seasonality to the business, but luckily for us, it’s now becoming a year-round,” Alys Beach Vice President of Quality and Training Patricia Jenkins said.

In years past, at this time Alys Beach would have more jobs available. Now, they have about 40 jobs they’re looking to fill.

“Many more guests have been coming to this area, so that’s why we definitely need more people to assist us,” Alys Beach senior director of operations Hugues LeBerre said.

We’re told the company is having an easier time filling the amenity access positions and front of house positions.

“Probably our recreation department because it’s so much fun to be out on the beach,” said Jenkins.

The biggest challenge they’re facing right now is filling the behind-the-scenes jobs.

“The cooks. It’s the area, I’m sure. Everyone seems to be struggling in that arena,” said Jenkins.

Because of that, the Alys Beach company is trying to entice people to take those jobs.

“From insurance, from profit sharing, it’s so many benefits we offer at Alys Beach. Insurance on day one. So much we have done to be very competitive,” said LeBerre.

Including a $1,000 signing bonus.

“Again, with the staffing challenges in the area it’s hard. We want to attract the best of the best and we thought to incentivize them it would be a wonderful idea and it seems to be working,” said Jenkins.

Working to make Alys Beach and 30A the place people want to live, vacation, and work.

Jenkins said they had a great turnout Thursday and have hired several candidates.

But, she wants people to know they do have year-round jobs available. For more information on how to apply, visit Alys Beach Careers.

