Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 20th
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Ponce De Leon 56 Bozeman 97
Poplar Springs 68 Chipley 67
Malone 76 Liberty 47
North Bay Haven 58 South Walton 54
Wewahitchka 22 Bethlehem 48
Altha 61 Freeport 53
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Port St. Joe 43 Rutherford 59
Sneads 42 Altha 44
North Bay Haven 20 South Walton 72
Graceville 40 Bethlehem 13
Munroe 37 Blountstown 25
Niceville 23 Milton 43
Poplar Springs 46 Chipley 38
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Washington 3 Niceville 3
Milton 1 North Bay Haven 1
High School Soccer/Girl’s
Milton 0 Arnold 6
Wakulla 5 Marianna 1
Walton 0 Bozeman 1
