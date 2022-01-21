Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 20th

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Ponce De Leon 56 Bozeman 97

Poplar Springs 68 Chipley 67

Malone 76 Liberty 47

North Bay Haven 58 South Walton 54

Wewahitchka 22 Bethlehem 48

Altha 61 Freeport 53

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Port St. Joe 43 Rutherford 59

Sneads 42 Altha 44

North Bay Haven 20 South Walton 72

Graceville 40 Bethlehem 13

Munroe 37 Blountstown 25

Niceville 23 Milton 43

Poplar Springs 46 Chipley 38

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Washington 3 Niceville 3

Milton 1 North Bay Haven 1

High School Soccer/Girl’s

Milton 0 Arnold 6

Wakulla 5 Marianna 1

Walton 0 Bozeman 1

