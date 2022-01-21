Bay set to honor former wrestling coach as they host two day tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Once again high school wrestlers in our area get to work in a lot of matches in a short period of time, without having to travel very far.. Bay is getting set to host the two-day George Mulligan Memorial tournament. With 18 teams coming from around our area, and even a few from out of state. This will be the third straight week our area has hosted this kind of event. Two weeks ago Mosley hosted one, then last week Wewa hosted the Gator Brawl. Now it’s Bay’s turn to host. And by doing so they honor the man who started Bay High wrestling, George Mulligan!

“We started this tournament, actually I started this tournament three years ago.” Bay wrestling head coach Mark Deaton told us. “For my head coach who passed away. And he brought a lot to this program. He brought a lot to Mosley, to Rutherford, he started all three programs. But he was here the longest. He coached me for four years and he’s just a very special man. And I decided I would come back and we would take over what used to be the Christmas tournament. We called at the Bay invitational. It went on for years. And we renamed it the George Mulligan Memorial”

Coach Deaton went on to say coach Mulligan continued helping area wrestlers literally to the day he died!

“Any wrester that actually wrestled, actually he helped when I was coaching back in ‘88 ‘89. He would come out, and coach (Frank) Fuder was the head coach, he would come out and help us then. Even as long as, up to the day he died, he was helping the wrestling program. He actually helped a kid from Rutherford the day before he died. So he never stopped, he was always there. He had more wrestling sense than anybody I know.”

The competition set to begin at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon and run through Saturday afternoon.

