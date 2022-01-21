Advertisement

Bay set to honor former wrestling coach as they host two day tournament

By Julia Daniels and Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Once again high school wrestlers in our area get to work in a lot of matches in a short period of time, without having to travel very far.. Bay is getting set to host the two-day George Mulligan Memorial tournament. With 18 teams coming from around our area, and even a few from out of state. This will be the third straight week our area has hosted this kind of event. Two weeks ago Mosley hosted one, then last week Wewa hosted the Gator Brawl. Now it’s Bay’s turn to host. And by doing so they honor the man who started Bay High wrestling, George Mulligan!

“We started this tournament, actually I started this tournament three years ago.” Bay wrestling head coach Mark Deaton told us. “For my head coach who passed away. And he brought a lot to this program. He brought a lot to Mosley, to Rutherford, he started all three programs. But he was here the longest. He coached me for four years and he’s just a very special man. And I decided I would come back and we would take over what used to be the Christmas tournament. We called at the Bay invitational. It went on for years. And we renamed it the George Mulligan Memorial”

Coach Deaton went on to say coach Mulligan continued helping area wrestlers literally to the day he died!

“Any wrester that actually wrestled, actually he helped when I was coaching back in ‘88 ‘89. He would come out, and coach (Frank) Fuder was the head coach, he would come out and help us then. Even as long as, up to the day he died, he was helping the wrestling program. He actually helped a kid from Rutherford the day before he died. So he never stopped, he was always there. He had more wrestling sense than anybody I know.”

The competition set to begin at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon and run through Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom is in the coffee family and is an herbal supplement grown mostly in southeast Asia.
Kratom supplement discussed by Florida lawmakers
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury...
Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, January 19th
Arnold alum Dunn prepares for year two of pro baseball
Lucas Dunn talks about first year of pro ball, getting set for second season
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 18th
Student Athlete of the Week
Ben Lebaoui racking up goals on the pitch, A’s in the classroom