BCSO Needs your help in naming new puppy on K-9 team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office added a new four-legged deputy to its ranks. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook showing off its new female bloodhound puppy they added to the K-9 team. The pup was donated to BCSO by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. But this pup doesn’t have a name yet and they want your help! You can submit your ideas on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

