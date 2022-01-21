Advertisement

BCSO Needs your help in naming new puppy on K-9 team

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has a new bloodhound puppy on its K-9 team.
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office added a new four-legged deputy to its ranks. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook showing off its new female bloodhound puppy they added to the K-9 team. The pup was donated to BCSO by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. But this pup doesn’t have a name yet and they want your help! You can submit your ideas on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

