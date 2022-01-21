Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Walton County woman

Deputies said Melanie Kay Stallard, 65, is from Miramar Beach. They said her family has been...
Deputies said Melanie Kay Stallard, 65, is from Miramar Beach. They said her family has been trying to reach her for several months.(WCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Miramar Beach.

Officials say she is known to frequent the Grand Boulevard area. Family members have tried reaching out to her repeatedly over the last few months with no success.

Officials said Melanie Kay Stallard, 65, is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall, 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Investigators tell us she drives a silver 2003 Volvo S40 four-door sedan with a Kansas license plate -- 469LVW.

If you have any information on Stallard’s whereabouts, please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

Jack Ringelberg with the Panama City Music Association came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell...
“The Jersey Tenors” perform in Panama City
Jack Ringelberg with the Panama City Music Association came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell...
Panama City Music Association's "The Jersey Tenors" Interview
Generic fire graphic
Two children dead after over night house fire
An investiture will be held for Bay County Jude E. William Dyer.
Investiture to be held for Bay County Judge