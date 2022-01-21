Deputies searching for missing Walton County woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Miramar Beach.

Officials say she is known to frequent the Grand Boulevard area. Family members have tried reaching out to her repeatedly over the last few months with no success.

Officials said Melanie Kay Stallard, 65, is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall, 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Investigators tell us she drives a silver 2003 Volvo S40 four-door sedan with a Kansas license plate -- 469LVW.

If you have any information on Stallard’s whereabouts, please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.