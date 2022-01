Does your dog have what it takes to be a Salty Mayor?

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 6th Annual Salty Dog Day event, celebrating all things canine in St. Andrews, will be held Saturday, February 26, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The dog-friendly event will be an extension of The Market at St. Andrews with proceeds benefiting Operation Spay Bay and HSAWP.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair sat down with organizers to talk about the event and more.

