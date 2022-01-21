Firefighters rescue family from house fire in Walton County

GASKIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out in Gaskin around 9:30 Friday morning, but first responders were able to get everyone out safely.

Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department went to a home on Gill Road after a 911 call about a structure fire. Officials said after arriving, they called Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Pine Log Volunteer Fire Rescue for help.

First responders reportedly battled the blaze for more than two hours before it was under control. They said the fire is believed to have started from the family’s wood-burning stove. Officials did not specify how much the home was damaged once the fire was out.

