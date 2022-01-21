Advertisement

Firefighters rescue family from house fire in Walton County

A house fire broke out in Gaskin around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, but first responders were...
A house fire broke out in Gaskin around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, but first responders were able to get everyone out safely.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASKIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out in Gaskin around 9:30 Friday morning, but first responders were able to get everyone out safely.

Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department went to a home on Gill Road after a 911 call about a structure fire. Officials said after arriving, they called Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Pine Log Volunteer Fire Rescue for help.

First responders reportedly battled the blaze for more than two hours before it was under control. They said the fire is believed to have started from the family’s wood-burning stove. Officials did not specify how much the home was damaged once the fire was out.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

State lawmakers may soon require online merchants to know more about who is selling on their...
Identity verification may be required for online sellers in Florida
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
A Washington County school bus crashed Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Washington County school bus crash, no injuries
A report to a Washington County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer of inappropriate/sexual...
Minnesota man accused of soliciting sexual content from Washington Co. minor