Free tree giveaway for Florida’s Arbor Day

By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The rain and cold weather in Port St. Joe on Friday did not stop residents from participating in a free tree giveaway. The Florida Forest Service provided a variety of native tree species for residents to choose from.

“I gave away live oak, Shumard oak, sweet bay, sweetgum, red maple, and bald cypress,“ said Jeffery Johnson with the Florida Forest Service.

The forest service had a total of 150 trees to hand out in Port St. Joe. Residents could start taking them home at 1 p.m. outside the Piggly Wiggly.

“Any way that we can help by doing something as small as giving them a tree or two we love to do it,” Johnson said.

Tree giveaways are helpful to areas like Port St. Joe especially after Hurricane Michael destroyed a lot of their tree canopy.

‘It just makes people happy people got kind of sad when they saw all their trees gone it has been almost three and a half years out and people still haven’t replaced their trees,” Johnson said.

Even new residents joined in on the tree giveaway to help re-tree Port St. Joe.

“I just recently bought a piece of property here and any kind of cover I can get is wonderful,” Joe Corey, Port St. Joe resident, said. I really appreciate that they do this for us its awesome.

Friday also happened to be celebrating Florida’s Arbor Day.

“It is just a day to remember that we are stewards of the ecosystem and the forest and nature around us. Remember to appreciate to do what we can to keep it thriving,” Johnson said.

In addition to the trees given away in Port St. Joe the Florida Forest Service also handed out 150 trees in Wewahitchka.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

