Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

Thank goodness it’s Friday, but I wish I had a better forecast for you for the end of the work and school week. It’s a cloudy start on satellite and we’re seeing passing sprinkles moving through right now. They may turn to light showers, but nothing too heavy. More or less it’ll be enough to keep us wet outside all day as the passing sprinkles or showers will be on and off.

To go with the clouds and spitting showers, we also have cold temperatures out the door. We’re starting out in the 30s inland to low 40s for most on the coast. A light northerly breeze today will also add to the chill bringing most of our wind chills down into the 30s on our exposed skin. Let’s be sure to dress warmly today and cover up as much as possible, temperatures will not warm up much! Most of the day will be spent in the 40s with feels like temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The cold front slides further southeast down the Florida Peninsula Friday night into Saturday. A stray shower may try to linger into early Saturday, especially around the Forgotten Coast, with otherwise cloudy skies and cold temperatures remaining.

Highs over the weekend struggle to reach the low 50s. But we should manage sunnier skies on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, cold, wet, and showery with periodic light spitting sprinkles or a light passing shower. Temperatures remain in the 40s for much of the day with only a few reaching 50 degrees on the beaches. Your 7 Day Forecast has us remaining cold through the weekend with mainly cloudy skies on Saturday turning mainly sunny by Sunday.

