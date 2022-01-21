Georgia man convicted of double homicide in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was convicted of a double homicide from last January in Panama City Beach Thursday.

Ruez Hicks, 20, is guilty of all charges in connection with the deaths of Robert Keith Gilmore and Robert Shawn Fowler. The charges include two counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary with a firearm, and one count of robbery with a firearm.

On January 26th, 2021 Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male on the porch of a home on Del Mar Drive. They found Gilmore dead with a gunshot wound and back pocket ripped. While clearing the scene inside the home, deputies found Fowler dead in the back bedroom. Photo evidence of the crime scene, gun, bullet casings, and surveillance video were shown during the hearing.

Deputies say Hicks wanted to burglarize the home and was confronted by the victims before he shot them.

Deputies say a break in the case happened on January 29th when Hicks used Gilmore’s Cash App card at a dollar store in Panama City Beach. Once they obtained the surveillance video, they saw Hicks purchasing snacks and wearing a black hoodie. Deputies found Hicks with the same hoodie at a mobile home in Panama City Beach.

During the trial, police video interviewing Hicks was shown. Deputies say Hicks told them several versions of what happened until he admitted it.

“If this is the final version you are staying with, I’m just telling you, I think people (are) gonna see through this,” said Deputy Patrick Crawford of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

A second arrest was made in the case. Quantavious Dion Burns, of Panama City Beach, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, premeditated murder.

According to officials, Hicks gave Burns the gun used for the murder and it was found at the same mobile home where Hicks was.

Hicks is being held without bond and his sentencing is scheduled for March 8th at 9 a.m.

