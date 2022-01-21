Advertisement

Georgia man convicted of double homicide in Panama City Beach

Ruez Hicks, 20, is charged with two counts of second degree murder, one count of armed...
Ruez Hicks, 20, is charged with two counts of second degree murder, one count of armed burglary, and one count or armed robbery.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was convicted of a double homicide from last January in Panama City Beach Thursday.

Ruez Hicks, 20, is guilty of all charges in connection with the deaths of Robert Keith Gilmore and Robert Shawn Fowler. The charges include two counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary with a firearm, and one count of robbery with a firearm.

On January 26th, 2021 Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male on the porch of a home on Del Mar Drive. They found Gilmore dead with a gunshot wound and back pocket ripped. While clearing the scene inside the home, deputies found Fowler dead in the back bedroom. Photo evidence of the crime scene, gun, bullet casings, and surveillance video were shown during the hearing.

Deputies say Hicks wanted to burglarize the home and was confronted by the victims before he shot them.

Deputies say a break in the case happened on January 29th when Hicks used Gilmore’s Cash App card at a dollar store in Panama City Beach. Once they obtained the surveillance video, they saw Hicks purchasing snacks and wearing a black hoodie. Deputies found Hicks with the same hoodie at a mobile home in Panama City Beach.

During the trial, police video interviewing Hicks was shown. Deputies say Hicks told them several versions of what happened until he admitted it.

“If this is the final version you are staying with, I’m just telling you, I think people (are) gonna see through this,” said Deputy Patrick Crawford of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

A second arrest was made in the case. Quantavious Dion Burns, of Panama City Beach, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, premeditated murder.

According to officials, Hicks gave Burns the gun used for the murder and it was found at the same mobile home where Hicks was.

Hicks is being held without bond and his sentencing is scheduled for March 8th at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom is in the coffee family and is an herbal supplement grown mostly in southeast Asia.
Kratom supplement discussed by Florida lawmakers
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury...
Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

Rain returns on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain returns on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
New "How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local" web series debuts in Franklin County
New “How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local” web series debuts in Franklin County