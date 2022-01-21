Advertisement

Identity verification may be required for online sellers in Florida

State lawmakers may soon require online merchants to know more about who is selling on their...
State lawmakers may soon require online merchants to know more about who is selling on their platforms.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - High-end smash-and-grab robberies are plaguing retailers across the county and here in Florida where a high end handbag retailer in Palm Beach lost $1.5 million in merchandise in December alone.

State lawmakers may soon require online merchants to know more about who is selling on their platforms.

The Florida Retail Federation says organized retail theft is skyrocketing in Florida.

“Sixty-nine percent increase across the board, and it’s not just big box retailers.  It’s all retail. And these are organized entities. This is not shoplifting,” said CEO Scott Shalley.

Senate Bill 944 would require Ebay and other middle men between remote sellers and buyers to verify identify and contact information for anyone who sells more than $20,000 a year on a platform. Senator Dennis Baxley is sponsoring the bill.

“Registration of the marketplaces on line will allow us to detect stolen merchandise much quicker,” Baxley said.

Walgreens and Home Depot voiced support. Ebay lobbyist Jim Daughton asked lawmakers to wait for a federal solution.

“Obviously we prefer the Federal bill to pass,” said Daughton.

But a Senate Committee decided the state couldn’t wait for something that might not happen at all.

“So, SB 944 is reported favorably,” announced Committee Chair Ed Hooper

Following the vote, Baxley told us, “Florida is leading the way. We’re saying we’re not going to tolerate that. We’re going to interrupt the sales process.”

Think of this online registry as a traditional pawn shop that collects information about  who is selling what and often recovers stolen property.

The Florida Retail Federation believes the registry will get results.

“This is about individuals who are selling high volume, high volume goods that are still in the box brand new. If you get two blends for your wedding gift and you go to sell them online, that certainly makes sense. If you get twenty five in a year, that’s a little suspicious. So we’d like to be able to track those individuals,” said Shalley.

Online facilitators who don’t follow the law could face fines of up to $10,000.

The law is set to take effect in July, but Ebay says it would like more time if it passes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

Founder Tim Pattison with country singer Keith Burns.
2nd annual Toy Expo in Panama City Beach
Gale Cassady, Greg Lyon, Emily Partington
Bay District Schools names ‘21-’22 Teachers of the Year
The Bay County Sheriff's Office has a new bloodhound puppy on its K-9 team.
BCSO Needs your help in naming new puppy on K-9 team
Panama City Police said they’ve filed 10 additional charges against Rebecca Turner, following...
Additional child abuse charges filed for woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib